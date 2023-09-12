Arkansas governor seeks exemption on travel and security records, backs off other changes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republicans in the Legislature have backed off widespread limits to the state’s open records law, but they are still seeking limits on what can be released about the GOP governor’s travel and security. Republican lawmakers on Tuesday filed legislation that would exempt the travel and security records from release after an outcry over a proposal to significantly scale back the state’s Freedom of Information Act. A wide range of critics that included media groups, transparency advocates and some conservatives had complained the original proposal would have eroded the 1967 open records law.

