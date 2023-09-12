BP chief executive Bernard Looney resigns over past relationships with colleagues

LONDON (AP) — The chief executive of British energy giant BP has resigned after he accepted that he was not “fully transparent” in his disclosures about past relationships with colleagues. Bernard Looney, who’s 53, took on the role in February 2020. He will be replaced by chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss on an interim basis, BP said. The firm said its board reviewed allegations relating to Looney’s conduct in May last year. The executive disclosed a small number of past relationships prior to becoming CEO and no breach of company rules was found. But the company received further similar allegations, and the statement said Looney “now accepts he was not fully transparent.”

