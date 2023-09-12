California lawmakers OK bills banning certain chemicals in foods and drinks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are working through hundreds of bills before the legislative session ends on Thursday. Before Tuesday’s action, lawmakers still had more than 600 bills eligible for votes. If approved, the bills will go to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom has until Oct. 14 to act on the bills. He can sign them into law, veto them or let them become law without his signature. The state Legislature almost never overrides a veto from the governor. Lawmakers on Tuesday passed bills to ban certain chemicals from food and require climate change to be taught in public schools.

By ADAM BEAM AND SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

