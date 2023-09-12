Ex-NFL receiver Mike Williams dies 2 weeks after being injured in construction accident

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL receiver Mike Williams, who was injured in a construction accident two weeks ago and later put on a ventilator, has died at the age of 36. Agent Hadley Engelhard says Williams died Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Times reported that Williams was injured at a construction site in Hillsborough County and removed from life support on Thursday. He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills from 2010 to 2014. Williams was a fourth-round draft pick of the Bucs following a standout college career at Syracuse. He had 65 receptions for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie. The Buffalo native spent four seasons with the Bucs before playing one year with his hometown Bills.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.