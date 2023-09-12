FBI investigates cybersecurity issue at MGM Resorts while casinos and hotels stay open across US

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino operator MGM Resorts International says resorts are open despite a cybersecurity issue that led to the shutdown of its computer systems across the U.S. The FBI on Tuesday characterized its investigation as ongoing but offered no additional information. Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts says it shut down some systems beginning Sunday in efforts to protect data. It said reservations and casino floors were affected. It didn’t call the event a cyberattack. Some customers posted accounts on social media about not being able to make credit card transactions, obtain cash from ATMs or enter hotel rooms using key cards. Some images showed video slot machines gone dark.

