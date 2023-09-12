Gunmen kill Mexico Attorney General’s delegate to southern state of Guerrero

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gunmen have killed the representative of Mexico’s Attorney General’s office in the southern state of Guerrero. Fernando García Fernández was attacked in his vehicle near his office in the state capital of Chilpancingo on Tuesday. The Guerrero state prosecutor’s office confirmed García’s killing and said it had opened an investigation. The killing came just days after a regional prosecutor for the Guerrero state prosecutor’s office was killed in Coyuca de Catalan. He had left the region known as Tierra Caliente that borders the state of Michoacan months ago due to threats and had recently returned.

