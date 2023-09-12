Hurricane Lee swirls through open waters on a path to Atlantic Canada

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Lee is whirling north of Puerto Rico as a Category 3 storm, with forecasters noting it would remain in open waters through this week while on a path to Atlantic Canada. The storm was located 575 miles south of Bermuda on Tuesday. It had winds of up to 115 mph and was moving west-northwest at 7 mph. Accuweather says Lee is forecast to weaken into a tropical storm by Sunday and likely make landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada. The National Hurricane Center says Lee would pass just west of Bermuda late Thursday and that the island likely will experience tropical storm conditions.

