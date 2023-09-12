Investigation shows armed officer was hostage at home of Grammy winner who was killed by police
By TRAVIS LOLLER
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Newly released investigative files in the police shooting death of a Grammy-winning sound engineer revealed there was an armed Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officer in the home when Mark Capps began threatening his family with guns on Jan. 5. The officer was the boyfriend of Capps’ stepdaughter. He told investigators he attempted to de-escalate the situation, eventually leaving the house around 6 a.m. after Capps put down the weapons. Police later shot and killed Capps when he pointed a gun at officers when they tried to arrest him at his home. Capps had won four Grammys for his work on polka albums more than a decade earlier.