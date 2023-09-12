Iran identifies 5 prisoners it wants from US in swap for Iranian-Americans and billions in assets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has identified the five prisoners it hopes to see freed in the United States in exchange for five Iranian-Americans now held in Tehran and billions in assets once held by South Korea. The acknowledgment by the Iranian mission to the United Nations in New York on Tuesday came as the Biden administration issued a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money to Qatar without fear of U.S. sanctions. The moves by Tehran and Washington appear to signal the prisoner swap is progressing. The people Iran wants released include a man sentenced to 63 months for obtaining equipment that could be used in missiles, electronic warfare and nuclear weapons.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.