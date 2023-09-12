Larry Nassar survivor says Michigan State’s latest mess shows it hasn’t learned from past
By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has stumbled from scandal to scandal, including the sexual abuse attacks by sports doctor Larry Nassar. After a female Michigan State graduate filed a complaint about Nassar’s abuse in 2014, a school investigation said he didn’t violate school policy and it took years before he was held accountable and incarcerated. Michigan State has another mess. There are questions about what school leaders knew and when before football coach Mel Tucker was suspended without pay after sexual misconduct allegations against him.