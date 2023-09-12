Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her found dead near stadium

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A newlywed prison guard has been sentenced to probation after his wife recorded a fight that ended with her being found dead. Illinois resident Bradley Jenkins had been initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault after his wife was found dead in 2019 at the bottom of a parking garage near the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play. Allissa Martin was 27. Jenkins had been recharged with a lesser count of misdemeanor assault after a grand jury declined to indict him. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that he pleaded guilty to that charge before he was sentenced.

