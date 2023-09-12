McCarthy signals a Biden impeachment inquiry ahead, but first he must pass a bill to fund government
By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is expected to endorse moving ahead with an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The Republican leader faces mounting pressure from his right flank to take action as the House returns Tuesday for a disruptive fall agenda. McCarthy plans to convene lawmakers behind closed doors multiple times this week, including for a meeting to discuss the Biden impeachment. McCarthy also is struggling to pass legislation needed to avoid a federal government shutdown. It’s a familiar political bind for the California congressman, who’s juggling the impeachment inquiry and the government shutdown threat with no clear end game. The White House dismisses the impeachment push as politically motivated.