Millennial Money: Food service workers prepped for success in other jobs
By ALANA BENSON of NerdWallet
Despite having great soft skills, workers with a history of food service work may be overlooked as not having relevant experience when it comes to other careers. These workers, however, often have transferable skills that make for excellent employees, particularly in the fast-paced tech environment. Here are some real stories about people who have made the jump from food service to other professions, and a few ways food service workers can apply their skills to higher-paid roles.