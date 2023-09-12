Pakistan court orders 5 siblings of girl found dead near London put into child protection center

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has ordered the five siblings of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead with multiple injuries near London put into a children’s protection center after they were located by police. The police are continuing their search for the girl’s father and stepmother in connection with her death. Sara Sharif was found dead at her home on the outskirts of London on Aug. 10. British police identified her father, Urfan Sharif, his wife and his brother as people they want to speak to in the investigation. The three traveled to Pakistan on Aug. 9, bringing the five children with them. The couple then went into hiding. The five children were found by police at Sharif’s family home in central Pakistan.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.