US sanctions Lebanon-South America network accused of financing Hezbollah

BEIRUT (AP) — The United States has slapped terrorism sanctions on a family network of seven individuals and businesses in Lebanon and South America accused of financing the militant group Hezbollah, including a Lebanese man who officials say was involved in two deadly attacks in Argentina in the 1990s. The sanctions, announced Tuesday by the U.S. Treasury Department, include Amer Mohamed Akil Rada, who was described as “one of the operational members” who carried out the attacks. The Iran-backed group is designated a “foreign terrorist organization,” and Washington also claims that the group has been involved in drug trafficking in Latin America to generate revenue.

