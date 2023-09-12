Wisconsin’s Democratic governor rejects GOP’s surprise redistricting plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has shot down as “bogus” a surprise plan Republicans floated that would have the Legislature approve new maps drawn by nonpartisan staff. The Republican move comes as Wisconsin justices are considering two Democratic-backed lawsuits seeking to toss the GOP-drawn maps, first enacted in 2011, that are among the most gerrymandered in the country and have helped Republicans increase their majority. Faced with the likelihood that the state Supreme Court was going to throw out their maps ahead of the 2024 election, Republicans proposed enacting a new system modeled after neighboring Iowa.

