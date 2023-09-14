Bill Clinton remembers Bill Richardson as skilled, informal US diplomat: ‘The bad guys liked him’

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton is eulogizing New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson as a groundbreaking Latino politician and unorthodox master diplomat who could coax good things out of dictators and despots. Clinton was among those paying homage to Richardson during his funeral Mass on Thursday at Santa Fe’s downtown Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. Richardson served as U.N. ambassador and energy secretary under the Clinton administration. Also a former New Mexico governor, Richardson was tapped for numerous unofficial diplomatic missions, using his knack for negotiation to free many Americans held hostage abroad. Hundreds turned out Wednesday as his casket laid in state in the Capitol’s rotunda.

