Britain, France and Germany say they will keep their nuclear and missiles sanctions on Iran
By STEPHANIE LIECHTENSTEIN
Associated Press
VIENNA (AP) — Britain, France and Germany have announced that they will keep their sanctions on Iran related to the Mideast country’s atomic program and its development of ballistic missiles. The measures were to expire in October under a timetable spelled out in the now defunct nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. The three European allies known as E3 had helped negotiate the nuclear deal. In a joint statement on Thursday, they said they would retain their sanctions in a “direct response to Iran’s consistent and severe non-compliance” with the accord. Iran has violated the sanctions by developing and testing ballistic missiles and sending drones to Russia for its war on Ukraine.