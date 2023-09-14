Britain, France and Germany say they will keep their nuclear and missiles sanctions on Iran

VIENNA (AP) — Britain, France and Germany have announced that they will keep their sanctions on Iran related to the Mideast country’s atomic program and its development of ballistic missiles. The measures were to expire in October under a timetable spelled out in the now defunct nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. The three European allies known as E3 had helped negotiate the nuclear deal. In a joint statement on Thursday, they said they would retain their sanctions in a “direct response to Iran’s consistent and severe non-compliance” with the accord. Iran has violated the sanctions by developing and testing ballistic missiles and sending drones to Russia for its war on Ukraine.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.