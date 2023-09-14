California lawmakers to vote on plan allowing the state to buy power

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers will vote on a plan that would allow the state to buy electricity. Right now, utility companies purchase the energy required to power homes and businesses in the state. A bill before lawmakers Thursday would let the state purchase power in some instances. The bill is aimed at jumpstarting the state’s offshore wind industry. The money would come from a surcharge on electric bills. Supporters say the plan will eventually save ratepayers money by keeping costs down over time. Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged to sign the bill into law once it reaches his desk.

