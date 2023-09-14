Casino giant Caesars Entertainment reports cyberattack; MGM Resorts says some systems still down

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino company Caesars Entertainment has joined Las Vegas gambling rival MGM Resorts International in reporting a recent cyberattack. But while some MGM Resorts computer systems were still down, Caesars told federal regulators on Thursday that its casino and online operations were not disrupted. The Reno-based company told the federal Securities and Exchange Commission that it can’t guarantee that personal information about tens of millions of customers is secure. A cybersecurity threat analyst says hackers claiming responsibility for both attacks appear to be an English-speaking group and a Russia-based parent operation. Caesars has more than 65 million loyalty customers and has properties in 18 states and Canada — along with mobile, online and sports betting operations.

