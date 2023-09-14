Fire at Michigan paper mill closes roads, residents told to shelter in place while air monitored

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) — Residents near a northern Michigan paper mill that caught fire Wednesday have been told to shelter in place until Thursday afternoon as environmental officials continue monitoring local air quality. Plumes of thick and heavy black and gray smoke billowed from the Tissue Depot property in downtown Cheboygan after the fire began Wednesday morning about 290 miles northwest of Detroit. Several roads and a lock and dam on a nearby river were closed. Officials say fire crews had contained the fire to a storage building at the mill as of Wednesday afternoon, but asked people to avoid the area as crews continue battling the fire. Cheboygan Fire Chief Don Dailey says no mill employees or firefighters have been injured.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.