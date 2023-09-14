He couldn’t see his wedding. But this war-blinded Ukrainian soldier cried with joy at new love

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Blinded by a Russian mortar shell, Ukrainian veteran Ivan Soroka couldn’t see his bride when she walked into his family home in a shoulderless white dress, a bouquet of white flowers in her right hand. But when Vladislava Ryabets stepped toward him, Soroka wept with joy at starting a joyful new chapter. “The first thing I said after I was wounded was, who will want me now?” says Soroka. The 27-year-old was sitting inside his family home in a village in the outskirts of Kyiv. There, wedding celebrations continued for a second day on Sunday. “I am seeing with my feelings with my emotions,” he says.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.