Kim Jong Un stops to see a fighter jet factory as Russia and North Korea are warned off arms deals

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has stopped in a far eastern Russian city to see a factory that builds the country’s most advanced fighter jets on his extended trip that hints at his interest in sophisticated weaponry. The U.S. and its allies warned Moscow and Pyongyang against proceeding with banned weapons transfer deals. Russia media showed Kim arriving Friday in Komsomolsk-on-Amur and said he would visit a plant that produces Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets. Foreign experts say Russia wants Kim to help replenish its arms supplies depleted by the war in Ukraine. Kim in return may want Russian help to modernize his air force and navy as well as improve North Korea’s military technology.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM, KIM TONG-HYUNG and EMMA BURROWS Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.