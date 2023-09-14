Lemur on the loose! Video shows police chasing critter that escaped in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police bodycam video from Springfield, Missouri, has filmed an unusual foot pursuit, as two officers tried to catch an escaped lemur. The speedy little primate made a dash for freedom Tuesday night and was spotted near a city park. The video shows it sprinting and weaving across a parking lot, down a sidewalk and across some grass. Eventually, one officer manages to catch the lemur while his partner wraps it gently in a towel. However, the animal’s owners won’t be able to keep it. City ordinance bans having wild animals as pets. Instead, Springfield police say the lemur will be “well cared for and loved” by a local wildlife rescue agency.

