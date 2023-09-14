Ohio attorney general rejects language for political mapmaking reform amendment for a second time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has once again rejected petition language for a constitutional amendment aimed at remaking Ohio’s troubled system for drawing political maps. Republican Dave Yost’s office said Thursday that the second submission by the group Citizens Not Politicians still fails to present a fair and truthful summary of what they’re proposing. The group, joined by two former Ohio Supreme Court justices, expressed frustration. A spokesperson said they adjusted the language to Yost’s specifications, but will gather more signatures and keep trying. The proposal would replace the Ohio Redistricting Commission with an independent body selected directly by citizens.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.