On movie screens in Toronto, home is a battleground

TORONTO (AP) — As the Toronto International Film Festival winds down after a week of wall-to-wall premieres, there has been no more fraught turf than the land that families try to eke out a life on, amid geopolitical storms knocking on the front door. The biggest battleground isn’t just a war zone but the home. Films like “In the Rearview” and “Green Border” seek to capture the plight of Ukrainians fleeing the war. Thrillers like the Korean disaster movie “Concrete Utopia” and the Paris-set “Les Indésirables” put the struggle for home in gripping genre terms. TIFF wraps Sunday.

