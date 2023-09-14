Person of interest in fatal Tennessee shooting caught after 2-day manhunt, authorities say

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say that a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Tennessee has been arrested. A two-day manhunt briefly unsettled a community in Virginia’s Appalachian Mountains. Authorities say that Jason Dockery was arrested Thursday in Tennessee’s Union County outside Knoxville. He had fled to Virginia’s Lee County on Tuesday. But authorities say that Dockery had hitchhiked back to Tennessee by Wednesday evening. Dockery is a person of interest following the fatal shooting of a woman in Tennessee’s Anderson County, which is also outside Knoxville. Anderson County court records do not show recent cases for Dockery that might indicate whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

