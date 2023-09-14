US casinos have their best July ever, winning nearly $5.4B from gamblers

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Commercial casinos in the U.S. had their best July ever this year, winning nearly $5.4 billion from gamblers, according to a national gambling industry group. The American Gaming Association says the casinos’ winnings were up nearly 6% from July 2022. They also say the casinos remain on pace to have their best year ever in 2023, with winnings from in-person casino games, sports betting and internet gambling at nearly $38 billion over the first seven months of this year. That’s 11% ahead of what they won during the same period in 2022. The figures do not include revenue from tribal-run casinos.

