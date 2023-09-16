$250K reward offered as detectives search for assailant who shot Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help and offering a $250,000 reward as investigators search for the assailant who shot and killed a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy as he sat in his patrol car at an intersection. Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died Saturday at a hospital. Sheriff Robert Luna says Sunday that detectives are searching for a “vehicle of interest” that pulled next to the deputy’s car moments before the shooting. Luna says he believes the shooting was a “targeted attack,” but the motive is not yet known.