A Mississippi jury rules officers justified in fatal 2017 shooting after police went to wrong house

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A federal jury in Mississippi has rejected a civil lawsuit seeking money damages from two police officers who fatally shot a man while serving a warrant at the wrong house. The jury ruled Thursday that Southaven officers Zachary Durden and Samuel Maze had not violated the civil rights of Ismael Lopez when Durden fatally shot him in 2017. The verdict capped a four-day trial of a lawsuit by the widow of Lopez. The city of Southaven previously argued Lopez had no civil rights because he was in the country illegally. A judge rejected that argument, finding constitutional rights apply to all persons.

