What to stream this week: Drake, Doja Cat, ‘Sex Education,’ ‘The Super Models’ and ‘Superpower’

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Drake and Doja Cat, a reboot of Robert Rodriguez’s “Spy Kids” franchise with a film starring Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi and the critically-acclaimed “Sex Education,” one of Netflix’s most popular shows, returns for its fourth and final season. There’s also “Superpower,” Sean Penn’s documentary about Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and a docuseries that charts the rise of the first supermodels, including Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington. For gamers, there’s Lies of P — a steampunk version of Pinocchio who kind of looks like Timothée Chalamet.

