A suspect has been arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — A man has been arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who was shot as he sat in a patrol car. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says the 29-year-old suspect surrendered at a home in the city of Palmdale early Monday after barricading himself inside for several hours. Thirty-year-old Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was shot Saturday evening outside the Palmdale sheriff’s station and died at a hospital. He had got engaged four days earlier. Luna says investigators do not yet know a motive for the killing but that he’s confident they have the right person in custody.

By MARCIO SANCHEZ and JOHN ANTCZAK Associated Press

