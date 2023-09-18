Iranian soccer fans flock to Cristiano Ronaldo’s hotel after he arrives in Tehran with Saudi team

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Hundreds of soccer fans have stormed into a hotel in Tehran, hoping for a glimpse of star player Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived along with his Saudi teammates ahead of a game. Chanting “Ronaldo, Ronaldo,” the fans pushed past police on Monday, filling the corridors and public spaces of the Espians Palace Hotel. Ronaldo arrived on his first visit to Iran with his Saudi football club Al Nassr, which is set to play Iran’s Persepolis in Tehran on Tuesday. The two countries restored diplomatic relations earlier this year following an agreement brokered by China. Ronaldo was the first of several big-name players to accept lavish contracts to play for Saudi teams.

