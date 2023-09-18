Kosovo’s prime minister blames EU envoy for the failure of recent talks with Serbia

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister has accused the European Union special envoy in the normalization talks with Serbia of not being “neutral and correct.” Prime Minister Albin Kurti says EU envoy Miroslav Lajcak coordinated with Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic in the EU-facilitated talks held last week in Brussels. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has blamed the latest breakdown on Kurti’s insistence that Serbia should essentially recognize his country before progress could be made on enforcing an agreement they reached in February. Borrell has warned that the lack of progress could hurt both Serbia’s and Kosovo’s hopes of joining the bloc.

By FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

