UN warns disease outbreak in Libya’s flooded east could spark ‘a second devastating crisis’

DERNA, Libya (AP) — Officials are warning that a disease outbreak in Libya’s northeast, where floods have killed thousands, could create “a second devastating crisis” as adults and children fell ill from contaminated water. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya said Monday that there are nine U.N. agencies responding to the disaster and working to prevent diseases from taking hold. It added the World Health Organization sent 28 tons of medical supplies to the devastated country. The head of Libya’s Center for Combating Diseases said in televised comments Saturday that at least 150 people suffered diarrhea after drinking contaminated water in Derna.

By YOUSEF MARUD and JACK JEFFERY Associated Press

