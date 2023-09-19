A bus plunges into a ravine in Montenegro, killing at least 2 and injuring several

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — A British national and another person have been killed and nine people are seriously injured due a bus accident in Montenegro. The bus was carrying some 30 passengers when it plunged into a ravine around noon Tuesday. Local media reports say the bus was traveling on a road connecting the town of Budva, on the Adriatic Sea coast, with Cetinje, which is located in a mountainous inland area. It was not immediately clear what caused the bus to skid down some 15 meters (yards) into the ravine. Photos from the scene show rescue workers holding on to a metal wire to try to reach the wreckage.

