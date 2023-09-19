After unintended 12-year pause, South Carolina secures drug to resume lethal injections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has announced it has obtained a drug needed to carry out lethal injections and is ready to perform the state’s first execution in over 12 years. South Carolina has had an unintended moratorium on the death penalty ever since its lethal injection drugs passed their expiration date and pharmacies refused to sell the state more because they could be publicly identified. The South Carolina General Assembly passed a shield law in May allowing the state to keep secret the procedure for executions and the suppliers of drugs or other items used. Corrections Director Bryan Stirling on Tuesday announced he has bought pentobarbital and the state would begin using the sedative as the only drug in its executions.

