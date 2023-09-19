Almost 50 children from occupied Ukrainian regions arrive in Belarus, sparking outrage

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian state media have reported that 48 children from Ukraine arrived in Belarus from Ukrainian regions which Moscow says it has annexed. The group of children from the occupied Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions includes children from towns which were captured by the Russian army in July 2022. Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions were illegally annexed by Moscow in December last year. But Russia doesn’t have full control over them. Photos published by the Belarus state news agency Belta show the children holding the red and green state flag of Belarus and reportedly thanked the Belarusian authorities while being flanked by police and riot police.

