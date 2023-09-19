California regulators order Arrowhead bottled water to stop drawing from some mountain springs
By ADAM BEAM and AMY TAXIN
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators have ordered Arrowhead bottled water to stop using some natural springs in the San Bernardino National Forest. The company BlueTriton owns the Arrowhead bottled water brand. The State Water Resources Control Board on Tuesday ordered BlueTriton to stop tapping some springs but didn’t fully restrict the company’s access. The brand traces its roots to the Arrowhead Springs Hotel that began selling bottled water from its basement in 1906. But environmental and community groups say the company has never had legal permission to take water from the springs and doing so has dried up an important creek bed.