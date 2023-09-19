Chelsea Clinton hopes new donations and ideas can help women and girls face increasing challenges

NEW YORK (AP) — The Clinton Global Initiative added gender equity as a pillar of the nonprofit’s work to sound the alarm about the increasing challenges women and girls currently face, Clinton Foundation Vice Chair Chelsea Clinton told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday. The conference addressed numerous pressing global issues before wrapping up Tuesday evening – from food insecurity, which World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain called “desperation,” to climate change – with 160 new monetary commitments announced that could total billions of dollars in new funding. McCain was looking to CGI for similar leaders to help address the growing problem of food insecurity and said recent disasters in Africa could plunge the region into chaos due to a lack of food.

