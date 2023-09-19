Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians get 3% annual raises in 3-year labor contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Symphony Orchestra and members of the Chicago Federation of Musicians have voted to ratify a three-year labor contract that incudes 3% annual salary raises. The deal was announced Sunday and replaces a five-year contract expiring this month. The orchestra says health care, insurance and retirement benefits will be retained. The CSO says the deal includes cost reductions, managerial efficiencies, increased revenue opportunities and improved working conditions. Music director emeritus for life Riccardo Muti will lead the CSO season-opening concert Sept. 21 at Orchestra Hall and take the orchestra to New York to open Carnegie Hall’s season Oct. 4.

