China tells foreign consulates in Hong Kong to provide personal data of all local staff

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry has asked all foreign consulates in Hong Kong to provide the personal details of their locally employed staff, as Beijing tightens its control over the semi-autonomous city. The Commissioner’s Office of the Foreign Ministry, in a letter seen by The Associated Press, asked the consulates to provide the details “in line with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and general international practice.” The letter, addressed to all consulate posts, stated that they should comply with the request by Oct. 18. The request comes as Beijing has tightened control over Hong Kong in recent years following its imposition of a sweeping national security law aimed at stamping out dissent.

By KANIS LEUNG and ZEN SOO Associated Press

