Far from home, Ukrainian designers showcase fashion created amid air raid sirens

LONDON (AP) — For Ksenia Schnaider and her fellow Ukrainian designers, the show must go on despite the war in their country — or precisely because of it. For much of the past year, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Schnaider and her team of seamstresses toiled away in their Kyiv studio, crafting her new collection of designer denim even as air raid sirens, drone attacks and power cuts took over their lives and made production almost impossible to continue. On Tuesday she and two other Ukrainian fashion designers showcased their latest creations in a joint catwalk show at London Fashion Week. The designers stress they want to keep producing in Ukraine and underline to the world their country’s resilience and creativity.

