France rolls out the red carpet for King Charles III’s state visit

PARIS (AP) — King Charles III has praised France’s “wonderful welcome” at a grand dinner held in his honor in the sumptuous Hall of Mirrors of the Palace of Versailles. The state visit is meant to highlight the renewed friendship between France and the U.K. Charles and Camilla were greeted with great pomp Wednesday in a ceremony at Paris’ Arc de Triomphe by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. Charles’ trip was postponed from March amid widespread demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension changes.

