Google brings its AI chatbot Bard into its inner circle, opening door to Gmail, Maps, YouTube
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
AP Technology Writer
Google is introducing its artificially intelligent chatbot named Bard to other members of its digital family — including Gmail, Maps and YouTube — as it seeks to ward off competitive threats posed by similar technology run by Open AI and Microsoft. Bard’s expanded capabilities announced Tuesday will be provided through an English-only extension. It will enable users to allow the chatbot to mine information embedded in their Gmail accounts as well as pull directions from Google Maps and find helpful videos on YouTube. The expansion is being undertaken amid an antitrust trial that could hobble the dominant Google search engine that fuels a $1.7 trillion empire.