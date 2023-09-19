Hunter Biden to plead not guilty to firearms charges

Hunter Biden will plead not guilty to federal firearms charges filed after the collapse of a plea deal in a long-running federal investigation, his lawyers said Tuesday in court documents. Biden is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, during a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine. The three-count indictment from a special counsel overseeing the case came weeks after the proposed plea deal imploded and puts the case on track toward a possible high-stakes trial as the 2024 election looms. He is asking to enter the plea remotely via video conference, though prosecutors are expected to oppose the request.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.