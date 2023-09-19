Hurricane Nigel strengthens, gaining Category 2 status far from land out in the Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Nigel has strengthened into a Category 2 storm far out over the Atlantic Ocean. The Miami-based center said Tuesday afternoon that Nigel’s top sustained winds rose to 100 mph, up from 90 mph earlier in the day when it was a Category 1 hurricane. The system was centered about 590 miles east of Bermuda. The island territory might see swells from Nigel that could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. But no coastal watches or warnings are in effect. Forecasters say Nigel could strengthen some more early Wednesday but should weaken Thursday and Friday as it transitions to a strong post-tropical cyclone.

