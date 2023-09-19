Indiana US Senate candidate files suit challenging law that may keep him off the ballot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An egg farmer seeking the Republican nomination for Indiana’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2024 has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a state law that could prevent him from getting on the ballot. John Rust, the chair of Seymour-based Rose Acre Farms, filed the lawsuit Tuesday against Secretary of State Diego Morales, the Indiana Election Commission and Jackson County Republican Party Chair Amanda Lowery. Rust told The Indianapolis Star he hopes the lawsuit will allow Indiana residents that identify with their party to run for office without following requirements in Indiana law on political party affiliation.

