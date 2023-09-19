Instacart goes from the supermarket to the stock market, raising $660 million with its IPO

Instacart is heading from the supermarket to the stock market. The San Francisco-based grocery delivery company raised $660 million in its initial public offering. Instacart will trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange starting Tuesday under the stock symbol “CART.” The company provides delivery and pickup from 85% of U.S. grocers, or more than 80,000 stores, using a network of 600,000 freelance shoppers. It says it has 7.7 million active customers and much more potential growth ahead. But it’s also facing growing competition from delivery companies like DoorDash. The IPO is a long-awaited step for Instacart, which was founded in 2012.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.