International Criminal Court says cybersecurity incident affected its information systems last week

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court says it responded urgently to “anomalous activity affecting its information systems” last week. It didn’t elaborate Tuesday on what it called a “cybersecurity incident.” The court spokesman said extra response and security measures were ongoing with the assistance of authorities in the Netherlands where the court is based. The court wouldn’t give more details about the incident. It said it was working to ensure the core work of the court continues. The court is engaged in a number of high-profile investigations and preliminary inquiries and has been the target of espionage in the past.

